Macy's offers the Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum in Icy Blue for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from earlier this week as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $10.) Buy Now
- Not available for pickup in your area? Orders of $49 or more receive free shipping.
- lightweight design
- wall-mountable charger
- washable bag filter
- Model: HNV215B
Amazon offers the Black + Decker AirSwivel Lightweight Upright Vacuum Cleaner in Blue for $39.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20, although we saw this for about a buck less a week ago. Buy Now
- 170° swivel steering
- 2-in-1 crevice tool
- Model: BDASL202
Walmart offers the 17.6-lb. Dyson DC33 Multi Floor Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner in Blue for $154 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find, by $67 although it was briefly $24 less two weeks ago. Buy Now
- lifetime washable HEPA filter
- instant-release telescopic wand that extends up to 15.7 feet
- selection of attachable tools
- Model: 221795-01
Amazon offers the Dyson Tangle Free Turbine for $39.68 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $29.
Update: The price has dropped to $36.58. Buy Now
- compatible with all Dyson upright and canister vacuums from DC23 onward (except DC24 and cordless models)
- elliptical counter-rotating heads with integrated brushes
- articulating base plate
Dyson via eBay takes an extra 20% off a selection of household appliances via coupon code "JOY4DYSON". Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
- Limit one use per transaction (or cart) while supplies last. $100 maximum discount.
- Max two redemptions per user.
Amazon offers the Bissell Steam Shot Hard Surface Cleaner in Light Green for $29.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- high-pressure, chemical-free steam cleaner
- 1000-watt power rating
- 20-foot cord
- includes accessory nozzle, extension hose, flat scraping tool, grout brush, fabric steamer, window squeegee, angle concentrator, and detail brush
- Model: 39N7A / 39N71
Macy's takes up to 80% off thousands of items ranging from clothing and accessories to home and kitchen as part of its Black Friday in July Event. Shipping starts at $10.95, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping (that's $30 less than the most recent free shipping threshold we've seen). Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket in several colors (TNF Yellow/Asphalt Grey pictured) for $54 with free shipping. That's $36 off and tied with our expired mention from five days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from S to XXL
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers in yellow for $19.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
Amazon offers the Black + Decker Grimebuster Cordless Powered Scrubber for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
- Target matches this price with store pickup.
- compatible with a variety of dishwasher safe replacement heads
- submersible
- non-slip handle
- requires 4 AA batteries (included)
- Model: BHPC130
Amazon offers the Black + Decker Fully Automatic 12-volt Bench Battery Charger/Maintainer for $35.98 with free shipping. That's $24 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Walmart charges the same
- 40-amp engine start
- reverse polarity protection
- LCD w/ battery and charging status
Amazon offers the Black + Decker Automatic 6V/12V Battery Charger/Maintainer for $14.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
- Charges and maintains 12 volt and 6 volt AGM, GEL and WET batteries
- Stops charging automatically when battery is fully charged or topped off
- Built-in circuit protection guards against overcharging, reverse polarity, or short circuit
