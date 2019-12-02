Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 32 mins ago
Black + Decker Impact Advanced Steam Iron
$15 $49
pickup at Walmart

That's $5 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find in any color by at least $11 today. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
Features
  • motion-sensitive
  • auto shutoff
  • auto cleaning system
  • 360° pivoting cord
  • Model: IR3000
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 32 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laundry Walmart Black + Decker
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register