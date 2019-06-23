New
$10 after rebate $38
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Black & Decker 12-Cup Digital Programmable Coffeemaker in Black for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate cuts it to $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $10 and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen. (We saw it for a buck less in March.) Buy Now
Features
- 12-cup glass carafe
- washable brew basket
- auto shut-off
- quick-touch progamming buttons
- Model: CM1160B
Details
Black + Decker 16-Cup Rice Cooker
$10 after rebate $38
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Black + Decker 16-Cup Rice Cooker for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate cuts that to $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $10 and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen. (We saw it for $9 after rebate in March.) Buy Now
Features
- automatic keep warm function
- non-stick cooking bowl
- steaming basket
- measuring cup & spoon
- Model: RC516
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Black + Decker 6-Cup Rice Cooker / Steamer
$15 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers Prime members the Black + Decker 6-Cup Rice Cooker and Food Steamer for $15.30 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
- holds up to six cups of cooked rice
- automatic warmer function
- nonstick rice pot
- includes a food steaming basket
- Model: RC506
Small Appliances at Macy's
$10 after rebate
free shipping w/ $49
Macy's discounts a selection of Black + Decker and Bella small appliances for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops each to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $9 or more. That puts each item at or within a buck of the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Target · 3 wks ago
Nespresso Coffee & Espresso Makers at Target
35% off
free shipping
Save on a wide variety of machines
Target takes 35% off Nespresso Coffee & Espresso Makers via this Cartwheel coupon. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. (It can be redeemed via the Cartwheel mobile app for iPhone or Android. Don't have a Cartwheel account? It's free to sign up.)
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Megachef Reversible Indoor Grill and Griddle
$28
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart offers the Megachef Reversible Indoor Grill and Griddle for $33.96. Pad your order to over $35 to bag free shipping. (Free in-store pickup is also available.) That's the lowest price we could find by $10, outside of the mention below.
Update: The price has dropped to $27.80. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon has it for the same, but it ships in one to two months.
Features
- 15" x 11" cooking surface
- removable glass lid
- nonstick grill and griddle
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Megachef Reversible Indoor Grill and Griddle with Removable Glass Lid
$28 $53
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Megachef Reversible Indoor Grill and Griddle with Removable Glass Lid for $27.80. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now
Features
- reversible 15" x 11" cooking surface
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Closeout Furniture at Macy's
35% to 70% off
pickup at Macy's
Macy's takes 35% to 70% off a selection of closeout furniture. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the bulk shipping charges, which average about $99. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's · 4 days ago
Under Armour at Macy's
from $7
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles
Macy's discounts a selection of Under Armour apparel and accessories with prices starting at
Under Armour Women's Essential Twist No Show Socks 6-Pack (6 Pairs) for $14.99(low by $5)
- Under Armour Men's UA Tech Half-Zip Pullover for
$30$20 (low by $6)
Macy's · 22 hrs ago
Macy's Inventory Clearance
Macy's discounts nearly 17,000 items to clearance during its Inventory Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more. Shop Now
Macy's · 1 day ago
Neatfreak 5-Piece Closet Kit
$20 $101
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Neatfreak 5-Piece Closet Kit for $19.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $21 under our April mention, $81 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 20-pocket over-door organizer
- 6-shelf hanging organizer
- expanding hanging bar
- 2 x large mesh front bin drawers
Amazon · 6 hrs ago
Black + Decker Automatic 6V/12V Battery Charger/Maintainer
$15
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers Prime members the Black + Decker Automatic 6V/12V Battery Charger/Maintainer for $14.98 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- Charges and maintains 12 volt and 6 volt AGM, GEL and WET batteries
- Stops charging automatically when battery is fully charged or topped off
- Built-in circuit protection guards against overcharging, reverse polarity, or short circuit
Amazon · 12 hrs ago
Black + Decker Power Scrubber
$14 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Black + Decker Power Scrubber for $13.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find today by $2, although we saw it for a buck less in May. Buy Now
Features
- requires four AA batteries (included)
- includes two heavy-duty scrub pads
- fully submersible design
- Model: PKS160
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Black + Decker 20-volt Max 75-Piece Project Kit
$50
free shipping
Walmart offers the Black + Decker 20-volt Max 75-Piece Project Kit for $49.88 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last December and the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
Features
- 20V cordless drill/driver
- assorted hand tools
Amazon · 13 hrs ago
Black + Decker AirSwivel Upright Vacuum
$39 $70
free shipping
Amazon offers the Black + Decker AirSwivel Lightweight Upright Vacuum Cleaner in Blue for $39.99. Choose No-Rush Shipping to drop it to $39.28. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
Tips
- Walmart charges the same price via its in-store pickup discount
Features
- 170° swivel steering
- 2-in-1 crevice tool
