Macy's · 1 hr ago
Black + Decker 12-Cup Digital Programmable Coffeemaker
$10 after rebate $38
Macy's offers the Black & Decker 12-Cup Digital Programmable Coffeemaker in Black for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate cuts it to $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $10 and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen. (We saw it for a buck less in March.) Buy Now
Features
  • 12-cup glass carafe
  • washable brew basket
  • auto shut-off
  • quick-touch progamming buttons
  • Model: CM1160B
  • Expires 6/23/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
