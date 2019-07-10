New
Macy's · 28 mins ago
Black + Decker 12-Cup Digital Programmable Coffeemaker
$10 after rebate
free shipping
Macy's offers the Black & Decker 12-Cup Digital Programmable Coffeemaker in Black for $19.99. Redeem this $10 mail-in rebate to cut that to $9.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago (however that required pickup) and the lowest price we could find now by $7. Deal ends July 9. Buy Now
Features
  • 12-cup glass carafe
  • washable brew basket
  • auto shut-off
  • quick-touch progamming buttons
  • Model: CM1160B
  • Expires 7/10/2019
