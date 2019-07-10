New
$10 after rebate
free shipping
Macy's offers the Black & Decker 12-Cup Digital Programmable Coffeemaker in Black for $19.99. Redeem this $10 mail-in rebate to cut that to $9.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago (however that required pickup) and the lowest price we could find now by $7. Deal ends July 9.
Features
- 12-cup glass carafe
- washable brew basket
- auto shut-off
- quick-touch progamming buttons
- Model: CM1160B
Expires 7/10/2019
Target · 1 mo ago
Nespresso Coffee & Espresso Makers at Target
35% off
free shipping
Save on a wide variety of machines
Target takes 35% off Nespresso Coffee & Espresso Makers via this Cartwheel coupon. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. (It can be redeemed via the Cartwheel mobile app for iPhone or Android. Don't have a Cartwheel account? It's free to sign up.)
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker
$50 $125
free shipping
Macy's offers the Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker for $59.99. Coupon code "DEAL" cuts the price to $49.99. With free shipping, that's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago, which came with $10 Kohl's cash, and is the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's a current low by $10, although most stores charge $80 or more.)
Features
- 14 smart programs with adjustable pressure and temperature settings
- 24-hour delay start
- automatic keep-warm function up to 10 hours
- rice measuring cup, rice paddle, & soup spoon
Macy's · 48 mins ago
Bella 4-Slice Toaster Oven
$10 after rebate $45
free shipping
Macy's offers the Bella 4-Slice Toaster Oven for $19.99. Redeem this $10 mail-in rebate to cut that to $9.99. With free shipping, that's $35 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less in March. Deal ends July 9.
Features
- includes a baking pan, broil rack, and slide-out crumb tray
- 30-minute timer
- Model: 14326
Amazon · 5 days ago
Godmorn Stovetop Espresso Maker
$13 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Godmorn Inc via Amazon offers the Godmorn Stovetop Espresso Maker for $19.99. Coupon code "LFPT6S5C" drops the price to $12.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find.
Features
- made of 430 stainless steel
- 6-cups capacity
- safety valve
- works with a variety of cooktops
Macy's · 3 hrs ago
Macy's Black Friday in July Sale:
w/ No-Minimum Free Shipping
Macy's discounts a wide variety of apparel, shoes, home & kitchen items, and more as part of its Black Friday in July Sale. Plus, bag no-minimum free shipping on all orders. That's the first no-minimum free shipping we've seen at Macy's in a year (shipping normally add $10.95 for orders under $75.)
Macy's · 4 hrs ago
The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket
$54 $90
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket in several colors (Asphalt Grey / Zinnia Orange pictured) for $54 with free shipping. Taking into account that shipping usually adds $10.95, that's a savings of $20 altogether.
Features
- Available in select sizes S to XXL
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited.
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Macy's Shoe Clearance
25% to 50% off
free shipping w/ $75
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.)
Amazon · 6 hrs ago
Black + Decker Fully Automatic 12V Bench Battery Charger/Maintainer
$36 $60
free shipping
Amazon offers the Black + Decker Fully Automatic 12-volt Bench Battery Charger/Maintainer for $35.98 with free shipping. That's $24 off and the best price we could find.
Tips
- Walmart charges the same
Features
- 40-amp engine start
- reverse polarity protection
- LCD w/ battery and charging status
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Black + Decker Automatic 6V/12V Battery Charger/Maintainer
$15 $21
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Black + Decker Automatic 6V/12V Battery Charger/Maintainer for $14.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the best price we could find by $6.
Features
- Charges and maintains 12 volt and 6 volt AGM, GEL and WET batteries
- Stops charging automatically when battery is fully charged or topped off
- Built-in circuit protection guards against overcharging, reverse polarity, or short circuit
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Black + Decker 20-volt Max 75-Piece Project Kit
$50
free shipping
Walmart offers the Black + Decker 20-volt Max 75-Piece Project Kit for $49.88 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last December and the lowest price we could find by $18.
Features
- 20V cordless drill/driver
- assorted hand tools
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Black + Decker AirSwivel Upright Vacuum
$39 $70
free shipping
Amazon offers the Black + Decker AirSwivel Lightweight Upright Vacuum Cleaner in Blue for $39.99. Choose No-Rush Shipping to drop it to $39.28. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $21.
Tips
- Walmart charges the same price via its in-store pickup discount
Features
- 170° swivel steering
- 2-in-1 crevice tool
