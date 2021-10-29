Get this deal via coupon code "TURBOCLEARN2085". It's the best price we could find by $30 and an all-time low. Buy Now at Bissell
- collapsible handle
- 2-tank system
- removable nozzle
- side bristles
You'd pay at least double for a factory-sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bissell via eBay.
- motorized turbo brush
- dusting brush
- extension hose
- crevice tool
- on-board storage
- removable 22V battery
- Model: 19851
- UPC: 011120247107
You'd pay $60 more for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bissell via eBay.
- 0.4L dirt cup
- 22V removable battery
- 2-ft. extension hose
- crevice tool
- LED lights
- Model: 19851
- UPC: 011120247107
That's the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Petco
- swivel steering
- 13.5" cleaning width
- specialized pet tools
- 6-foot hose
- 1-liter dirt cup
- Model: 2252
That is $13 less than you'd pay for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bissell via eBay.
- sprays, scrubs, and suctions
- 15-minute run time on 4-hour charge
- includes trial of Bissell Professional Spot & Stain + Oxy
- Model: 20037
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- no-touch disposal
- rechargeable lithium-ion battery & magnetic charger
- includes 12 VACMOP pads & 12-oz. multi-surface cleaner
- Model: VM252P10
Clip the
5% 10% off on page coupon and apply code "8Y9IA2FO" for a savings of $110.
Update: The price dropped to $79.99. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by WalkerWinner via Amazon.
- 250W brushless motor
- 25kPA suction
- runs up to 45 minutes per full charge
- LED display
Save on 3 types of upright vacuums. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Tineco Pure ONE S11 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $244.99 (low by $75).
Apply coupon code "16IR8QM2" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold my Liming Direct via Amazon.
- cord-free design
- motorized brush
- 4-stage HEPA filtration system
- wooden floor and soft floor roller bars, crevice and combination nozzles
- Model: V20
It's $30 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 18V lithium-ion battery
- includes 2 soft-touch pads, 2 scrubby pads, & two 8 oz. trial-size PET Multi-Surface formulas
- Model: 23157
Apply coupon codes "YOUR20" and "GET10" to get this deal. And assuming you use the Kohl's Cash, that's $37 under the next best price we could find. (It can be redeemed in-store or online from November 1 through 10.) Buy Now at Kohl's
- Orders over $75 ship free. Otherwise, shipping is $8.95.
- purports to eliminate 99.9% of bacteria and germs
- optional scent discs
- safe for use on sealed hard floors
- 12" wide cleaning pad
- 24-ft. cord
- includes soft mop pad, scrubby mop pad, triangle soft pad, triangle scrubby pad, triangle foot, and 2 odor-eliminating scented discs
- Model: 19409
Sign In or Register