That's $30 under our April mention the lowest price we could find now by $47. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Bissell PowerForce Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner for $39.96 with free shipping. That's $9 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $85 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Dark Black for $29.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
Newegg via eBay offers the refurbished Shark IonFlex DuoClean Cordless Ultra-Light Vacuum in Blue for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $89.
Update: The price has dropped to $93.99. Buy Now
Kohl's offers the Smart Gear Auto Vacuum for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $15 off list and tied as the lowest price we could find, although it was $3 less in June. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Generac Factory Outlet via eBay offers the Honeywell 11kW Air Cooled Home Standby Generator for $1,999. That's the lowest price we could find by $730.
Update: The price has dropped to $1,889. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $54 for a similar kit. Buy Now
That's $54 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
