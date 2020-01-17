Open Offer in New Tab
Costco · 1 hr ago
Bio Bidet USPA 6800U Luxury Class Bidet Seat
$180 for members $499
free shipping

That's a $50 drop from last week and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $319.) Buy Now at Costco

  • Non-members will pay $9 extra.
  • available in Round or Elongated
  • does not fit one-piece toilets with French Curve
  • 4-foot cord
  • two separate nozzles
  • nightlight
  • Model: USPA 6800U
Leave a comment!

1 comment
Dontgetbutthurt
Amazon carries it for $369 so it isn't "(It's the lowest price now by $319.) " Only $189 cheaper.

I have an older model, this one has better features.

I do recommend them, but you need a GFCI Electrical outlet installed by toilet.
27 min ago