New
Walmart · 33 mins ago
Big Boss 1,300W 16-Quart Air Fryer
$53 $79
free shipping

Walmart offers the Big Boss 1,300-watt 16-Quart Air Fryer in Black for $52.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $4, although we saw it for $3 less in June. Buy Now

Features
  • combines halogen heat, convection, and infrared technology
  • 250°F to 480°F adjustable temperature
  • 60-minute timer extender ring, shelf, & fry basket
  • Model: 9065
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Small Appliances Walmart Big Boss
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register