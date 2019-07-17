Walmart offers the Big Boss 1,300-watt 16-Quart Air Fryer in Black for $52.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $4, although we saw it for $3 less in June. Buy Now
- combines halogen heat, convection, and infrared technology
- 250°F to 480°F adjustable temperature
- 60-minute timer extender ring, shelf, & fry basket
- Model: 9065
Walmart offers the Instant Vortex Plus 10-Quart 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven for $99 with free shipping. That's $21 off this brand-new appliance from the makers of the Instant Pot. Buy Now
- 7 built in programs, including air fry, bake, broil, and dehydrate
- rotisserie-style rotating function
- includes drip pan, two cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks
- Model: 140-3000-01
Walmart offers the Aroma 8-Cup Rice Cooker and Food Steamer for $12.04. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- prepares 2 to 8 cups of cooked rice
- steams food while rice cooks below
- 1-touch operation
- includes steam tray, removable inner lid, measuring cup, and serving spatula
- Model: ARC-614BP
Walmart offers the Frigidaire Portable Retro 6-Can Mini Fridge in several colors (Crimson Red pictured) for $29. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
- Home Depot offers it in Red for the same price via in-store pickup
- holds 6 cans or 4 liters
- measures 10" x 7" x 10.5"
- Model: EFMIS129
Walmart offers the Keurig K35 K-Compact Single-Serve Coffee Maker in Moonlight Grey for $49.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last October, $9 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Smart Start
- brew 6-, 8-, or 10-oz. cups
- 36-oz. removable water reservoir
- removable drip tray
- Model: K35
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- portable power bank not included
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
