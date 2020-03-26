Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Best Choice 58" Portable Folding Ping Pong Table
$58 $144
free shipping

That's $86 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Best Choice Products via eBay.
Features
  • includes 2 paddles, 2 balls, and a net
  • indoor/outdoor table
  • Model: SKY3881
