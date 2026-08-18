Best Buy's 60th anniversary sale is live thru August 23. Its small kitchen appliance sale covers air fryers, coffee makers, microwaves, and mini fridges from brands like Ninja, bella PRO, and Insignia, with savings up to 50% on select items. The Ninja NeverClog Cold Press Juicer is $129.98, down from $149.99, and the GE Convection Toaster Oven with Air Fry is $179.99, down from $249.99. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, and it's free to join. Shop Now at Best Buy