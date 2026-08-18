Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale is live thru August 23. Its Music, Movie & TV Show deals cover thousands of titles across 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, CD, and vinyl formats. Standouts include the Back to the Future Trilogy 40th Anniversary Edition on 4K Blu-ray for $35 and Jaws 50th Anniversary on 4K Blu-ray for $17. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
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Expires 8/23/2026
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YouTube offers a rotating selection of movies and TV titles that stream free with ads on YouTube.com/movies. The lineup spans multiple genres and features titles such as Troy, The Da Vinci Code, and Everything Everywhere All At Once. Shop Now at YouTube
Walmart has a wide range of DVD movie collections priced between $3.74 and $5.99, including multi-film sets like the LEGO Movie 4-Film Collection and the RoboCop Trilogy. Opt for pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).Buy Now at Walmart
Barnes & Noble has marked down its Retro VHS Blu-Ray Collection, with titles like Double Team and Krull priced at $8.99 and others like Fear and Problem Child at $9.59. Each disc ships in a retro VHS-style case covering genres from horror and comedy to action and drama, with 28 titles in stock. Orders of $60 or more ship free. Buy Now at Barnes & Noble
Best Buy is discounting dozens of SteelBook movie editions, with titles like Fight Club and Tron 4K Blu-rays at $37.99 and Full Metal Jacket at $29.99. The sale spans horror, sci-fi, action, and animated titles across both 4K Ultra HD and standard Blu-ray formats. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include large TVs, noise cancelling headphones, and monitors that are all highly-discounted. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
Best Buy's 60th anniversary sale is live now, thru August 23. Save on everything from Apple products to TVs, appliances, headphones, and more. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale includes discounts across the Apple AirPods lineup, including AirPods 4 at $99.99, down from $129.99. AirPods Pro 3 are $189.99, down from $249.99, and AirPods Max 2 models are $429.00, down from $549.00. This deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Best Buy
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