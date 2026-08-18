Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale is live thru August 23. Its Home, Furniture & Office seals span a wide range of categories, from furniture and kitchen items to office gear and pet supplies. Deals include an Epson WorkForce ES-50 document scanner at $130, down from $160, and a GTPlayer ergonomic gaming chair at $110, down from $180. Shoppers can also filter by discount level, with some items marked 60% off or more, and by condition, including new, open-box, and refurbished options. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, and it's free to join. Shop Now at Best Buy