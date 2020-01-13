Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Berkley Fusion Spinning Reel and Fishing Rod Combo
$19 $30
pickup at Walmart

That's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
  • 2-bearing system
  • pre-spooled with Berkley line
  • E-glass rod
  • Model: FS72-5
