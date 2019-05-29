Macy's offers the Bella Rocket Blender 12-Piece Set for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although it was a buck less in March. Rebate expires June 2. Buy Now
Features
  • 1 tall blending cup
  • 1 short blending cup
  • 1 drinking cup
  • 2 shaker tops
  • 2 lids
  • 2 comfort lip rings
  • Model: 13330