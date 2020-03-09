Open Offer in New Tab
Belanger Pull-Down Faucet w/ Swivel Spout
$100 $121
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in Polished Chrome
  • push-button diverter for 2 spray patterns: stream or spray
  • 59" braided nylon flexible hose
  • Model: 6240CP
Comments
