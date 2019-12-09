Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats3 Pop Wireless Earphones
$89 $119
free shipping

That's a low by a buck today and back at Black Friday pricing. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • dual-driver acoustics
  • on-board controls and microphone
  • sweat and water resistance
  • up to 12 hours of playback per charge
  • Model: MREQ2LL/A
