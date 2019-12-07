Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Barrington Foldable 6-Player Poker Table
$70 $160
free shipping

It's $90 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • measures 72" x 36" x 28"
  • padded cushion rails
  • 6 built in cup holders
  • Model: PK100Y19021
