Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $244 with free shipping. That's $16 under last week's mention, $206 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Southern Pines 12-Foot Hexagon Gazebo with Curtains for $138.53 with free shipping. That's $55 under last week's mention, $261 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Parker Creek 10' x 12' Cabin Style Gazebo in Brown for $123.97 with free shipping. That's $43 under last week's mention, $276 off list price, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Archer Ridge 3-tier 10x12-Foot Gazebo in Brown for $225.20 with free shipping. That's $44 under our mention from three days ago and the lowest price we could find today by $93. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Camrose Farmhouse Outdoor Bench with Wicker Storage Box for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Big Lots discounts a selection of patio furniture, garden decor, rugs, lighting, and more during its Big End of Season Patio Clearance. Shipping starts at $4.95, but orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
PearlPlus via Amazon offers the Shade&Beyond 8x10-foot Shade Sail in Sand for $32.98. Coupon code "FBM73GBP" cuts that to $21.44. With free shipping, that's $12 off and tied with our mention from last week as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Suncast 34-Cu. Ft. Resin Horizontal Utility Shed for $249 with free shipping. It's the lowest price we could find by $1. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Toni 10x10-Foot Gazebo in Beige for $59.49 with free shipping. That's $19 under our May mention, $116 off, and the lowest price we've seen.
Update: The price has increased to $68. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. Otherwise, orders over $35 get free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off and tied our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Lift Top Desk in Espresso for $66.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week at $104 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Greer Loft Storage Bed in Espresso or Slate for $149 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Big & Tall Recliner in Gray for $299. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $36.97 shipping charge. That's $200 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Warwick Solar Pedestal Water Fountain in Antique Bronze for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $94.14. Buy Now
