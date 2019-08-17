Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart continues to offer the Better Homes and Gardens Granary Modern Farmhouse 72" Bookcase in Aged Brown for $80 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Ellis Shutter Coffee Table for $47.80 with free shipping. That's $17 under last month's mention, $52 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Autumn Lane Windsor Chair 2-Pack in several colors (Black and Oak pictured) for $69 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Autumn Lane Farmhouse Dining Table in Black/Oak for $57.26 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Elliot Rectangular Coffee Table in Natural Wooden Finish for $92.84. That's $137 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Lounger in White for $95.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $76.79. Plus, you'll bag $11.40 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $28.
Update: It now includes 76 cent in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
Home Depot takes up to 40% off select home furniture. Choose free in-store pickup where available, although some items receive free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Home Depot offers the Crosley Alexandria Bar with Expandable Storage in Mahogany for $302.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $55 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $115. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Signature Design by Ashley 12" Chime Hybrid Queen Mattress for $199.88 with free shipping. That's $40 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $27 today. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more Shop Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Lift Top Desk in Espresso for $66.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $112 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Computer Desk with Filing Drawers in Black for $89.99 with free shipping. That's $39 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens 20" Gear Wall Clock for $14.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Camrose Farmhouse Outdoor Deck Box for $109.99 with free shipping. That's $119 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
