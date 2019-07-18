Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Bristol 2-Door TV Stand for TVs up to 45" in Dark Oak for $27.90. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's a savings of $61 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- top panel supports up to 100 lbs.
- cabinet supports up to 44 lbs.
- measures 47.24" x 14.49" x 24.02"
- Model: BH48-084-899-01
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
Walmart offers the Whalen Payton 3-in-1 Flat Panel TV Stand for up to 65" TVs in Brown Cherry for $99 with free shipping. That's tied with our February mention and the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now
- 45°-rotating swivel mount
- three open shelves
- mounting hardware
Amazon offers the Modway Tread Mid-Century Modern 47" TV Stand for $112.47 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $22. Buy Now
- accomodates flat screen TVs up to 52"
- side cabinets with hinged doors
- open, adjustable center shelf
- measures 15.5" x 47" x 18.5"
Wayfair offers the Brayden Studio Washtenaw TV Stand for $239.99 with free shipping. That's $23 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $229.99. Buy Now
- designed for TVs up to 60"
- measures 50" x 82" x 12"
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Belham Living 10x12-Foot Steel Pergola with Retractable Canopy Shades in Brown/Green for $228.75 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $37. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Granary Modern Farmhouse 72" Bookcase in Grey or Aged Brown for $60 with free shipping. That's $45 under our October mention, $140 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- measures 21.75" x 15.75" x 72"
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Steele Audio/Video Tower in Walnut for $49.84 with free shipping. That's $39 under our May mention, and the lowest price we could find by $38. Buy Now
- measures 20.25" x 15.75" x 60"
- Model: BH48-084-099-52
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Southern Pines 12-Foot Hexagon Gazebo with Curtains for $229 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by at least $33. Buy Now
- steel frame
- zipper closure
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens 4-Cube Organizer Storage Bench in Black for $55.67 with free shipping. That's $4 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $10.) Buy Now
- measures 58.4" x 18" x 19.9"
- supports up to 300 lbs.
- upholstered cushion
- Model: BH47-022-499-08
