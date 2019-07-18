New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
BH&G Bristol 2-Door TV Stand for TVs up to 45"
$28 $89
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Bristol 2-Door TV Stand for TVs up to 45" in Dark Oak for $27.90. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's a savings of $61 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • top panel supports up to 100 lbs.
  • cabinet supports up to 44 lbs.
  • measures 47.24" x 14.49" x 24.02"
  • Model: BH48-084-899-01
