New
Walmart · 15 mins ago
BH&G 71" Crossmill 5-Shelf Bookcase with Doors
$109 $138
free shipping

It's the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in Weathered (pictured) or Heritage Walnut
  • decorative molding
  • 3 adjustable shelves and 2 fixed shelves
  • measures 29.291" x 13.386" x 71.024"
  • 2 doors covering bottom 2 shelves
  • Model: 418735
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 15 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Home Furniture Walmart Better Homes and Gardens
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register