New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
BH&G 4-Cube Organizer Storage Bench
$56 $100
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens 4-Cube Organizer Storage Bench in Weathered for $55.67 with free shipping. That's $4 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $10.) Buy Now
Features
  • measures 58.4" x 18" x 19.9"
  • supports up to 300 lbs.
  • upholstered cushion
  • Model: BH47-022-499-08
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Home Furniture Walmart Better Homes and Gardens
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register