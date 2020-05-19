Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
HSN · 37 mins ago
Avita Magus 10.1" Intel Celeron 64GB 2-in-1 Tablet
$190 $300
free shipping

That's $110 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HSN

Features
  • includes a folio keyboard to use like a laptop
  • 10.1" IPS 1280x800 touchscreen
  • Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
  • 4GB RAM and 64GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home in S Mode
  • Model: WT9M10C44
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 37 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Tablets HSN
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register