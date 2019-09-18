New
Walmart · 21 mins ago
Atlantic Furniture Deerfield Queen Murphy Bed Chest with Charging Station
$1,102 $1,211
free shipping

That's $35 under our mention from three days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $22, although most retailers charge over $1,300.) Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Available at this price in white.
  • Amazon charges the same.
Features
  • 6" memory foam mattress
  • 2 USB ports
  • storage drawer
  • Model: AC584142
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 21 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Home Furniture Walmart Atlantic Furniture
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register