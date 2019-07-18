Walmart offers the 3.7-lb. Asus VivoBook AMD A12 2.7GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $259 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $111, although we saw it for $10 less two weeks ago. Buy Now
- AMD A12-9720P 2.7GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: F510QA-WB91

Published 24 min ago

Popularity: 3/5
Walmart offers the Asus ROG Strix G Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.4GHz Quad-Core 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop for $899 with free shipping. That's $400 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 9th-generation Intel i5-9300H 2.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 120Hz IPS Display
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- 8GB RAM & 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- RGB LED backlit-keyboard, logo, and light bar
- Model: GL531GU-WB53
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Vostro 14 3000 Kaby Lake i3 2.3GHz 14" Laptop for $539. Coupon code "SMLBIZ299" cuts that to $299. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, $481 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- Intel Core i3-7020U 2.3GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 LED display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Vostro 14 5000 Series 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $779 with free shipping. That's $70 under our May mention, $791 off list, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit IPS LCD
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- 3-cell battery
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Lenovo 130 AMD A9-9425 3.1GHz Dual-Core 15.6" Laptop for $219.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $46. Buy Now
- First-time Google Express customers can cut an extra 20% off via coupon code "JULY20SAVE". (A $20 maximum discount applies.)
- AMD A9-9425 3.1GHz dual-core processor
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Belham Living 10x12-Foot Steel Pergola with Retractable Canopy Shades in Brown/Green for $228.75 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $37. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Granary Modern Farmhouse 72" Bookcase in Grey or Aged Brown for $60 with free shipping. That's $45 under our October mention, $140 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- measures 21.75" x 15.75" x 72"
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
