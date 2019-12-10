Open Offer in New Tab
Asus ROG Zephyrus AMD Ryzen 7 G 15.6" Gaming Laptop
$900 $1,200
free shipping

That's $360 less than other third party sellers are charging now. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • sold by Best Buy via eBay
Features
  • AMD Ryzen 7 3750H 2.3GHz quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 120Hz IPS display
  • 16GB RAM & 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 4GB GPU
  • Wi-Fi 5 wireless connectivity
  • Bluetooth
  • Model: GA502DU-BR7N6
