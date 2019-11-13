Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Asus ROG Strix SCAR II Coffee Lake i7 6-Core 17.3" 1080p Gaming Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$1,399 $1,799
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $100, although most retailers charge at least $1,781. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Intel Core i7-8750H 2.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) 144Hz LCD
  • 16GB RAM & 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB graphics card
  • keyboard with 4-zone RGB backlighting
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: GL704GW-PS74
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 10 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Laptops B&H Photo Video Asus
Core i7 Gaming 17.3 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register