Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Google Shopping · 17 mins ago
Asus ROG Strix 49" Curved 1080p 32:9 144Hz FreeSync Gaming Monitor
$693 $779
free shipping

That's $157 less than what Amazon charges. Buy Now at Google Shopping

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "19BF11" to get this deal.
  • Sold by Skytech Gaming via Google Shopping.
Features
  • 3840x1080 native resolution
  • 144Hz
  • FreeSync 2 HDR
  • DisplayPort, HDMI
  • Model: XG49VQ
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "19BF11"
  • Expires 12/1/2019
    Published 17 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Monitors Google Shopping Asus
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register