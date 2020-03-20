Open Offer in New Tab
eBay
Asus ImagineBook MJ401TA Amber Lake Core m3 1.1GHz 14" Laptop
$250 $500
free shipping

That's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
  • It's available in Textured White.
Features
  • Intel Core m3-8100Y Amber Lake 1.1GHz CPU
  • 14" 1920 x 1080 full HD energy-efficient LED-backlit display
  • 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home in S mode
  • Model: MJ401TA-BM3N5
  • Popularity: 3/5
