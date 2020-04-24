Open Offer in New Tab
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
Asus ImagineBook Amber Lake Y m3 14" 1080p Laptop
$300 $500
free shipping

That's $200 of list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy

  • It's available in Textured White.
  • Intel Core m3-8100Y Amber Lake Y 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home in S mode
  • Model: MJ401TA-BM3N5
