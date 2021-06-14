Asus 27" 1440p IPS Monitor for $240
New
B&H Photo Video · 32 mins ago
Asus 27" 1440p IPS Monitor
$240 $400
free shipping

You'd pay $96 elsewhere. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 2560 x 1440 (1440p) resolution
  • 5ms response time
  • 2 6W Built-in speakers
  • HDMI x 2
  • 1 x DisplayPort 1.2
  • -5 to 20° tilt adjustment
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 32 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Monitors B&H Photo Video Asus
27" Mac
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register