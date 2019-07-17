Walmart offers the Aroma 8-Cup Rice Cooker and Food Steamer for $12.04. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- prepares 2 to 8 cups of cooked rice
- steams food while rice cooks below
- 1-touch operation
- includes steam tray, removable inner lid, measuring cup, and serving spatula
- Model: ARC-614BP
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Walmart offers the Aroma 14-Cup Rice Cooker in White for $12.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $27 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- prepares 4 to 14 cups of any variety of cooked rice
- automatic keep-warm function
- steams meat and vegetables while rice cooks below
- non-stick removable cooking pot
- includes a steam tray, rice measuring cup, and serving spatula
- Model: ARC-327NGP
Walmart offers the Instant Vortex Plus 10-Quart 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven for $99 with free shipping. That's $21 off this brand-new appliance from the makers of the Instant Pot. Buy Now
- 7 built in programs, including air fry, bake, broil, and dehydrate
- rotisserie-style rotating function
- includes drip pan, two cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks
- Model: 140-3000-01
Amazon offers the Dash Mini Maker Grill and Panini Press in Red for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- non-stick cooking surface
- 350-watt power
- Model: DMG001RD
Amazon offers the Comfee' Professional Multi-Cooker for $79.99. Coupon code "24MBFS5077" drops the price to $55.99. With free shipping, that's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 17 cooking programs
- digital LED display
- 24-hour delay timer
- 5.2-qt capacity
- Model: MB-FS5077
Walmart offers the Frigidaire Portable Retro 6-Can Mini Fridge in several colors (Crimson Red pictured) for $29. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
- Home Depot offers it in Red for the same price via in-store pickup
- holds 6 cans or 4 liters
- measures 10" x 7" x 10.5"
- Model: EFMIS129
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- portable power bank not included
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Sign In or Register