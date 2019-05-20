Walmart offers the Armorguard 18-Gun Fire Resistant Convertible Safe with Electronic Lock for $385.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $49.97 shipping charge. That's $590 off and tied with our February mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • fire-resistant for up to 30 minutes and 1,400° Fahrenheit
  • drill-resistant hardened steel plate
  • hree adjustable shelves
  • two compartments
  • 2-way locking with 1.5" large live action locking bolts
  • Model: A-18-MB-E-S