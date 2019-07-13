Walmart offers the Armorguard 18-Gun Fire Resistant Convertible Safe with Electronic Lock for $385.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago (although that required pickup) and the best deal we've seen. (It's the best price today by $264.) Buy Now
- Amazon offers it for the same price
- fire-resistant for up to 30 minutes at 1,400° Fahrenheit
- drill-resistant hardened steel plate
- three adjustable shelves
- two compartments
- 2-way locking with 1.5" large live action locking bolts
- Model: A-18-MB-E-S
Published 1 hr ago
Walmart offers the Stack-On 8-Gun Steel Security Cabinet for $89.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our February mention and the lowest price we could find now by $24.
Update: The price has dropped to $84.99. Buy Now
- holds eight rifles or shotguns
- measures 17" x 11" x 53"
- Model: GCB-8RTA
Walmart offers the Stack-On Products Sentinel 18-Gun Fully Convertible Steel Security Cabinet for $159.99 with free shipping. That's $60 under the lowest price we could find for a similar cabinet elsewhere. Buy Now
- 3-point locking system
- adjustable shelves
- foam padding
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's Michael Jordan ComfortSoft Tagless Boxer Briefs 6-Pack in Assorted Blue for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $6. They're available in sizes S to XL. Buy Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail 10x10-Foot Lighted Tailgate Instant Canopy Combo in Red for $89 with free shipping. That's $150 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- rolling carry bag
- 100 square foot of shade
- includes canopy, table, two chairs, a cooler and a footprint
- chairs includes 2 built-in mesh cup holders
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
CGN Direct Sales via Amazon offers the CGN 2-Piece Garden Solar Bubble Lights for $23.99. Coupon code "CGN40LIGHT" drops the price to $14.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- IP65 waterproof
- weather-resistant
- 6-8 hours working time on 4-5 hours of charging
- color-changing
Pitaya-M via Amazon offers its Pitaya Percussion Massage Gun for $159.99. Coupon code "I2QABTL2" cuts that to $103.99. With free shipping, that's $56 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 6 adjustable speeds
- 4 massage head attachments
- includes charger and case
