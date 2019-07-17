Walmart offers the Arctic King 7-Cubic Foot Chest Freezer in Black for $179.99 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from last October, $50 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- removable storage basket
- removable gasket
- recessed handle
- measures 32.10" x 21.70" x 33.50"
- Model: ARC070S0ARBB
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Samsung offers its Samsung 24-Cubic Foot French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in Stainless Steel bundled with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $2,199 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $165. Buy Now
- Family Hub w/ smart assistant & Ring compatibility
- adjustable shelves
- external water & ice
- CoolSelect pantry
Amazon offers the AmazonBasics LG Premium Replacement Refrigerator Water Filter for $13.07. Coupon code "ABHOME" cuts that to $11.11. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 under our April mention, $10 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also about $16 less than the name brand filter this replaces). Buy Now
- Check the list on the product page to verify compatibility with your refrigerator.
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Insignia 4.3-Cubic Foot Top-Freezer Refrigerator for an in-cart price of $169.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $80 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- First-time Google Express customers can cut an extra 20% off via coupon code "JULY20SAVE". (A $20 maximum discount applies.)
- Reversible doors
- 2 tempered glass shelves, can rack, and crisper drawer in refrigerator
- Wire shelf and full-width door bin in freezer
Amazon offers the AmazonBasics Replacement Samsung Refrigerator Standard Filtration Water Filter Cartridge 3-Pack for $29.99. Coupon code "ABHOME" cuts that to $25.49. With free shipping, that's $5 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- use for 6 months or 300 gallons, whichever comes first
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- portable power bank not included
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Sign In or Register