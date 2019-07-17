New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Arctic King 7-Cu. Ft. Chest Freezer
$179 $229
free shipping

Walmart offers the Arctic King 7-Cubic Foot Chest Freezer in Black for $179.99 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from last October, $50 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • removable storage basket
  • removable gasket
  • recessed handle
  • measures 32.10" x 21.70" x 33.50"
  • Model: ARC070S0ARBB
