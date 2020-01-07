Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Arcade1UP Pac-Man Silhouette Light
$17 $25
pickup at Walmart

That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • Search for "576509459" for Blinky (Red Ghost) or "576508522" for Inky (Blue Ghost).
  • Check out more deals and gift ideas under $25.
Features
  • measures around 8x8"
  • requires 3 to 4 AAA batteries (varies by size, unclear if included)
  • alternatively powered by USB (4-foot cable included)
  • Model: 815221028586
Details
Comments
