Walmart · 1 hr ago
Apple iPad 9.7" 32GB WiFi Tablet
$249 $289
free shipping

That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now

Features
  • Available in several colors (Silver pictured)
  • Model: MR7G2LL/A
