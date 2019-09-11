Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
It's a low for a refurb by $35. Buy Now
For its qualified education customers, Apple offers a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, or BeatsX Earphones when you buy a select iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air.
Alternately, get a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, or BeatsX with an iPad Pro or iPad Air purchase.
Even better, college students enrolled in their discount program will receive additional Apple education discounts when purchasing a Mac or iPad. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
That's a savings of $100 to $350 on each order. Shop Now
That's an all-time price low for this 2018 model. Most stores charge at least $100 more, with Apple's direct price still at $999. Buy Now
That's $2 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $42.) Buy Now
itd-gear via eBay offers the refurbished first-generation Apple iPad Air 9.7" 16GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray for $113.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from ten days ago, the best deal for a refurb by $40 (excluding other eBay sellers), and the lowest price we've seen for this tablet in any condition.
Update: The price has dropped to $111.99. Buy Now
That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $3.
Update: The price has dropped to $98.99. Buy Now
smarter.phone via eBay offers the open-box Apple iPad Pro 10.5" 64GB WiFi Tablet in several colors (Gold pictured) for $396.85 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $152 less than a factory-sealed model, and is the best price we've ever seen.
Note: It may include signs of wear and/or scratches.
Update: The price has dropped to $386.85. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $11, although we saw this for $26 less in July. Buy Now
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now
That's $5 under the lowest price we could find for a similar dish rack sold elsewhere. Buy Now
Save on a variety of sizes, starting at $8.99 Shop Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $16, although most stores charge $70 or more for this quantity, Buy Now
That's tied with last week's mention and $399 less than the price of a new one today. Buy Now
iTech Deals via eBay offers the refurbished 4.5-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Ivy Bridge Core i5 2.5GHz 13.3" Laptop for $294.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our February mention, the lowest price we could find for refurb now by $25, and the best price we've seen.
Update: The price has increased to $319.99. Buy Now
That's tied with last week's mention and $89 less than the best price we could find for a factory sealed unit. Buy Now
With activation of a new line on a 24-month payment plan, Verizon Wireless offers the Apple iPhone 7 32GB Smartphone for Verizon in several colors (Black pictured) for free with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $449. Shop Now
