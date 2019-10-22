New
Apple iPad 6th-Gen. 9.7" 128GB WiFi + LTE Tablet
$429 $559
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $130. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Amazon offers the same price.
Features
  • available in Space Grey, Silver, & Gold
  • A10 Fusion chip with 64-bit architecture
  • embedded M10 coprocessor
  • 8MP iSight camera
  • Model: MR7C2LL/A
