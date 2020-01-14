Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 47 mins ago
Apple iPad 6th-Gen. 9.7" 128GB WiFi + LTE Tablet
$349 $559
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $210 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in Space Gray
  • A10 Fusion chip with 64-bit architecture
  • embedded M10 coprocessor
  • 8MP iSight camera
  • Model: MR7C2LL/A
