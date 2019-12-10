Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's only $20 over our December 2 mention, which was only live for 2.5 hours, and it's the second-best price we've ever seen. Currently it's the best price we could find by $267. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
That's $20 under our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find by $620. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
That's the lowest price we could find by $250. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
That's $20 under yesterday's mention and the lowest price we've seen for this computer. (It's the best deal today by $170.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Save big on electronics, computers, photography equipment, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Score discounts on a wide range of electronics, photography equipment, and gadgets. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
It's at least $50 more at other stores. It's also tied as the best we've ever seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Shop for cameras, computers, monitors, audio equipment, TVs, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's $115 less than we could find anywhere else for this model, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $390 with any provider over this period. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
Best price we've seen and a low now by $19. Buy Now at Costco
It's the best deal we could find for any carrier by $101. Buy Now at Walmart
