B&H Photo Video · 16 mins ago
Apple iMac Kaby Lake i5 21.5" 4K AIO Desktop w/ Retina Display (2017)
$1,029 $1,499
free shipping

That's $20 under yesterday's mention and the lowest price we've seen for this computer. (It's the best deal today by $170.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Intel Core i5-7500 3.4GHz Kaby Lake quad-core processor
  • 21.5" 4096x2304 (4K) IPS Retina display
  • 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion drive
  • AMD Radeon Pro 560 4GB graphics card
  • 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.2
  • macOS 10.12 (Sierra)
  • Model: MNE02LL/A
  • Published 16 min ago
