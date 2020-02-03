Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Apple Watch Series 5 40mm GPS Sport Smartwatch
$384 $399
free shipping

That's $15 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Amazon matches this price.
Features
  • In Space Gray or Silver/White
  • GPS always-on retina display
  • 30% larger screen (vs Series 4)
  • Electrical and optical heart sensors
  • Compass
  • Emergency SOS and fall detection
  • ECG app
  • Model: MWV82LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Smart Watches Walmart Apple
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register