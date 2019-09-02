New
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + 4G 40mm Smartwatch
$379
BestBuy offers the Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular 4G 40mm Aluminum Sport Smartwatch in Gold Pink for $379 with free shipping. That's $21 under our May mention and the best price we've seen. (It is a low today by $150.) Buy Now

Features
  • W3 dual-core processor
  • 324x394 OLED display
  • 16GB internal storage
  • 802.11n wireless, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and 4G
  • 18-hour battery life
  • watchOS 5
  • Model: MTV12LL/A
