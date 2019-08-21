Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Apple Watch Series 3 38mm GPS + 4G Smartwatch in White for $229 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $90. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Aluminum Smartwatch in White or Black for $199 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from over a week ago and $80 less than most stores charge. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 44mm Sport Band Aluminum Smart Watch in Black for $359.99 with free shipping. That's $19 less than what you'd pay for it new and the lowest price we could find. (We did see a new one last month for $389.99 with $86 in Rakuten points.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Fitbit Versa Lite Edition Smart Watch in several colors (Charcoal pictured) for $129.95 with free shipping. Plus, you'll bag a $20 Amazon gift card. Thanks to the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Various eBay sellers take up to to 40% off select Samsung smartphones, smartwatches, and accessories. Plus, most items receive free shipping. Shop Now
unitforhome via eBay offers the Huawei Honor Band 5 0.95" Smart Bracelet in several colors (Black pictured) for $32.99. With free shipping, that's $4 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
StackSocial offers the Mobile Kingdom Bluetooth Smartwatch with Camera in several colors (Black pictured) for $22.99. Coupon code "DN10" drops that to $20.70. With $2.99 for shipping, that's $76 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Diet Coke 6-Can Mini Fridge with Warming for $29.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished 5.6-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i7 2.2GHz 15.4" Laptop for $449.99. Coupon code "APLDS" cuts it to $429.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $10. Buy Now
For its qualified education customers, Apple offers a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, or BeatsX Earphones when you buy a select iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air.
Alternately, get a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, or BeatsX with an iPad Pro or iPad Air purchase.
Even better, college students enrolled in their discount program will receive additional Apple education discounts when purchasing a Mac or iPad. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
That's a savings of $100 to $350 on each order. Shop Now
smarter.phone via eBay offers the open-box Apple iPad Pro 10.5" 64GB WiFi Tablet in several colors (Gold pictured) for $396.85 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $152 less than a factory-sealed model, and is the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
iTech Deals via eBay offers the refurbished 4.5-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Ivy Bridge Core i5 2.5GHz 13.3" Laptop for $294.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our February mention, the lowest price we could find for refurb now by $25, and the best price we've seen.
Update: The price has increased to $319.99. Buy Now
