That's the best deal we've seen – it's the lowest price we could find now by $92, and $30 under our mention from last week. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $18 under our July refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $162 less than the best deal for a new unit.) Buy Now at eBay
That's within $2 of the best deal we've seen; it's the lowest price now by $10. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $5 and the best price we've seen on this newly-released (and rarely discounted) Apple Watch. Buy Now at eBay
That's $50 less than a new model costs today and $10 less than a refurb from Apple direct. Buy Now at eBay
That's around $30 under the best price we could find for a similar model. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $96. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $70 under what most stores charge for the watch alone. It's also the best outright price we've seen for this watch.
Update: The price has dropped to $219. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now at eBay
Walmart discounts a selection of laptops, TVs, sports equipment, and home & garden items as part of its Deal Drop Event Shop Now at Walmart
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on a selection of men's and women's fragrances including Burberry, Calvin Klein, Versace, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Kids' costumes start from $4.99 and adults' from $19.97 with some FRIGHTENINGLY good savings. Shop Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $180. Buy Now at Costco
That's the lowest price we could find by $390 with any provider over this period. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
It's the best deal we could find for any carrier by $101. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $149 under our August mention and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at Amazon
