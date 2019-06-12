New
Apple Mac mini Intel Haswell Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple Mac mini Intel Haswell Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop for $499 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen, and $350 under what you'd pay for a refurbished unit from Apple. (This one is new.) Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i5-4308U 2.8GHz Haswell dual-core processor
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB fusion drive
  • 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.0, & Gigabit Ethernet
  • Thunderbolt 2, USB 3.1, & HDMI
  • Mac OS X 10.10 (Yosemite) or newer
  • Model: MGEQ2LL/A
