New
B&H Photo Video · 21 mins ago
$499 $999
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple Mac mini Intel Haswell Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop for $499 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen, and $350 under what you'd pay for a refurbished unit from Apple. (This one is new.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-4308U 2.8GHz Haswell dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB fusion drive
- 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.0, & Gigabit Ethernet
- Thunderbolt 2, USB 3.1, & HDMI
- Mac OS X 10.10 (Yosemite) or newer
- Model: MGEQ2LL/A
Details
Comments
-
Published 21 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
B&H Photo Video · 21 hrs ago
B&H Photo Video Father's Day Specials
up to $600 off
free shipping on select items
B&H Photo Video takes up to $600 off select cameras, laptops, audio equipment, and other electronics as part of its Father's Day Specials. Plus, select items receive free shipping. Shop Now
B&H Photo Video · 2 wks ago
Apple 2nd-Gen iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + 4G Tablet
$679 $1,079
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video · 1 mo ago
Motorola Unlocked Moto G5S Plus 32GB 4G Smartphone
$140
free shipping
Best price we've seen; $8 less than the phone elsewhere
B&H Photo Video offers the Unlocked Motorola Moto G5S Plus 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone with a Mint Mobile 3-Month 8GB SIM Card Kit, for $139.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention of a similar bundle from last December as the lowest price we've seen for the North American model. (It's also $8 under the best price we could find for the phone alone today.) Features include:
- 5.5" IPS 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 2GHz 8-core processor
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- 8MP front- and 13MP rear-facing cameras
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 7 hrs ago
LG C7C 55" 4K HDR OLED UHD Smart TV
$1,000
free shipping
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the LG C7C 55" 4K HDR OLED Ultra HD Smart Television for $999.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $400, although we saw it for a buck less in our April mention. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10 with Dolby Vision
- Dolby Atmos
- WiFi
- 4 HDMI ports and USB
- Model: OLED55C7C
Apple · 1 wk ago
Apple announces its redesigned Mac Pro
from $5,999
Max out at a 28-core CPU, 1.5TB RAM, and 4TB SSD
Today, Apple announced its all-new redesigned Apple Mac Pro Desktop. Addressing concerns raised by the outgoing 2013 Mac Pro, these new models are structured for modularity and flexibility. These models feature an Intel Xeon W processor with up to 28 cores, up to 1.5TB of RAM, SSD up to 4TB, and AMD Radeon Pro GPU with up to 64GB of memory. These systems will start at $5,999 and are expected to begin shipping this fall.
Target · 1 wk ago
Apple Trackpad Magic Mouse 2
$40 $100
free shipping
Target offers the Apple Trackpad Magic Mouse 2 in White for an in-cart price of $39.99 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $20. Buy Now
Features
- 1-touch operation & 4-way scrolling
- 1,500 dpi
- Bluetooth connectivity up to 33-ft. (requires Bluetooth connectable device)
eBay · 6 days ago
Apple Unlocked iPhone 8 Plus 64GB GSM Smartphone
$400
free shipping
Celfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB GSM Smartphone in several colors (Space Gray pictured) for $399.99 with free shipping. That's $30 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen for an iPhone 8 Plus in any condition. (It's the best we could find for a refurb today by $20.) Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 44mm Aluminum Sport Smartwatch w/ Sport Loop
$379 $429
free shipping
Amazon offers the Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 44mm Aluminum Sport Smartwatch w/ Sport Loop in Gold/Pink Sand for $379 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
Features
- 64-bit dual-core S4 processor
- 448x368 OLED display
- 16GB internal storage
- 802.11n wireless, Bluetooth 5, and GPS
- electrical heart sensor
- up to 18 hour battery life
- watchOS 5
Sign In or Register