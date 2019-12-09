Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Apple Mac mini Coffee Lake i3 3.6GHz Desktop (2018)
$679 $799
free shipping

That's tied as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $80.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Intel Coffee Lake Core i3 3.6GHz quad-core processor
  • 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
  • 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 5.0
  • macOS Mojave
  • Model: MRTR2LL/A
