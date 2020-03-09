Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's a low by around $200. Buy Now at Google Shopping
48 laptops and monitors to save on. Shop Now at Lenovo
That's $190 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $79 under our December mention, which was both a refurb (this one's new) and didn't include the pen, and it's the best price we've seen for a Surface Book with a 256GB SSD. Buy Now at eBay
That's $450 off list when new and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Daily Steals
That's a low by $3 and the best we've seen. (Most stores charge $140.)
Update: The price has dropped to $123.15. Buy Now at Google Shopping
That's the lowest price we could find by $80 outside of other TekReplay storefronts. Buy Now at Walmart
This phone without a plan would cost at least $147 elsewhere. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
That's a savings of $60 off list for this on-demand ad-free service directly from Apple. Shop Now at Apple
Choose from the latest models, including iPhone 11 and XS Max. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
