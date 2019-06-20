New
L.A. Computer Company · 1 hr ago
Apple MacBook Pro i7 15" Laptop w/ Touch Bar
$2,399 $2,799
free shipping
L.A. Computer Company offers the Apple MacBook Pro Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.6GHz 15.4" Retina Laptop with Touch Bar in Space Gray for $2,399 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $126.) Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i7 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 15.4" 2880x1800 Retina display with True Tone
  • 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • Radeon Pro 560X 4GB graphics
  • 4 Thunderbolt 3 ports
  • macOS High Sierra
  • Model: MR942LL/A
↑ less
Buy from L.A. Computer Company
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 6/20/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals MacBook Pro L.A. Computer Company Apple
Core i7 15 inch
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register