B&H Photo Video · 40 mins ago
Apple MacBook Pro i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop w/ Touch Bar (2019)
$1,449 $1,779
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $151. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • In Space Gray or SIlver
  • 8th-Gen Intel Core i5 2.4GHz quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina IPS display
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
  • 4 Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • Fingerprint reader
  • macOS
  • Model: MV962LL/A
